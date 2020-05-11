No serious injuries in Monroe Co. bus crash

All parents of the students have been notified. They were on their way to schools in Tellico Plains.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — There were no serious injuries in a bus accident Thursday morning in Monroe County.

According to Dr. Deanna McClendon, Superintendent of Schools, the accident happened on Wilson Station Road in Madisonville. The students were on their way to Tellico Springs elementary, middle and high schools.

Dr. McClendon wasn't sure how many students were on the bus because they had already been transported to school. She said all parents have been notified.

"We're just happy. Feel blessed that no one was seriously injured," she said.

No other vehicles were involved, she said, though the investigation is being conducted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and any details on the crash will have to come from them.