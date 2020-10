KPD said two vehicles pulled into the gas station and the people inside shot at each other following some kind of dispute.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station near Bearden High School.

Officers responded to a call at the Shell station at the corner of Gleason Drive and South Gallaher View Road Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

