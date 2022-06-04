Vols catcher Evan Russell is cleared to play against Campbell

Russell missed Tennessee’s first game of the NCAA Tournament due to anxiety, stress and pressure, according to his dad.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee catcher Evan Russell was not available for the Vols’ opening game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

After the game, head coach Tony Vitello said it was because he was sick, he was being checked on by doctors and his timetable to return was uncertain.

A spokesperson with Tennessee baseball says the team expects him to be available against Campbell on Saturday for their second game of the tournament.

His dad, Jason, tweeted on Saturday morning that he missed the first game due to anxiety, stress and pressure.

Evan has been cleared to play today !!! God is good… to answer all concerns and doubt. Evan is good and just to clarify what’s he been dealing with is anxiety, stress and pressure. Basically just the worries and conviction of the Lord… Evan’s Great!! Thanks to everyone!! — Jason Russell (@jrussellsh4) June 4, 2022

On Friday during an ESPN broadcast of another NCAA Tournament game, the announcers falsely reported that Russell had been suspended the remainder of the season for using performance enhancing drugs and the entire team will be tested.

Tennessee baseball released a statement Saturday morning saying this is not true.

“Evan Russell’s absence last night had nothing to do with any violation of team, NCAA, or SEC rules,” a spokesperson with the team said. “We have been in contact with ESPN and they are aware of the situation regarding last nights comments made on their broadcast. ESPN is handling the situation and we are expecting a public apology from them later today.”

Tennessee plays Campbell at 7 p.m.

