Days after a federal bankruptcy judge ordered Noah's Event Venue to close its remaining reception halls, including the one in Kingston, Tennessee, the company has notified its brides and grooms of the closure.

NOAH's Event Venue was ordered to close on Thursday. It emailed its clients on Monday notifying them of the closure although many learned about it on social media, through news reports or from their vendors over the weekend.

Now, thousands of couples nationwide are scrambling to move their weddings. Here in East Tennessee, the property manager who worked for NOAH's is trying to figure out how to help her clients. Some were planning to get married this month and paid nearly $7,000 — money they say they don't know they'll ever see again.

The letter sent out Monday states clients can email them if they're interested in getting in touch with the building owners but it doesn't promise that they'll be able to actually host their event there.

The letter sent to clients reads:

"Dear Clients,

The bankruptcy court managing our case has directed NOAH'S to cease operations immediately. This means that NOAH'S as the current operator will no longer be able to host your event, but you will be eligible to file for an administrative claim. Additionally, many building owners are willing to host events and are looking for new operators that can honor your event contracts.

NOAH'S has worked extremely hard to reorganize operations in order to continue hosting events, however negative publicity, along with the court order, has made it impossible to continue current operations. Over the last 13 years NOAH'S has hosted over 10,000 events including hundreds of couples who, with short notice, had lost their event date at other venues. We were always willing and happy to assist these couples and feel confident that your community of vendors will do likewise.

If you are interested in still hosting your event at your reserved location, even though NOAH'S will not be the management and servicing company please email us at operations@noahseventvenue.com. Please include in the subject line your location, event date and event type.

Sincerely,

NOAH Corporation"

Lindsay Barrows owns the local wedding professional network "The Bride Link." She said she has been in contact with brides left in limbo by NOAH's bankruptcy.

In the meantime, she suggested brides contact their credit card companies to report a fraudulent charge. She has also been in contact with the owners of the building NOAH's Event Venue occupies to see if there is a way to keep it open.

If you were booked at the NOAH's Event Venue in Kingston, Barrows said you can email your name and wedding date to admin@thebridelink.com for help.