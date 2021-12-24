Nonprofit gives directly to people in need, feeding them over the holidays

Bill's Blankets is a faith-based nonprofit that serves people experiencing homelessness, emphasizing integrity and respect.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are a time for cheer, but also a time to share with others. Bill's Blankets spread both holiday joy and much-needed items on Christmas Eve, supporting people experiencing homelessness for the 10th year in a row.

Organizers distributed more than just food on Christmas Eve, and year-round. In January, organizers said they plan to give away sleeping bags so people can stay warm at night. They also plan to give away socks so people don't damage their feet by having to walk everywhere.

"Christmas Eve we always hand out hot chocolate, coffee, cookies and just share the love of God. Let them know we love them," said Dottie Justice-Spilman, the nonprofit's executive director who gave out food on Friday near Broadway and Depot. "Knoxville's near and dear to my heart. So being able to be a part of something that's doing good in Knoxville is critical."

She said that there are ways other people can support people experiencing homelessness. They can donate cash so Bill's Blankets can purchase more items to distribute. They can also donate needed items like blankets, tarps, toiletries and scarves. They can also donate folding tables and portable canopies so Bill's Blankets can safely set up distribution sites.