Norris Dam State Park to get new learning playscape with a focus on the natural environment

The TN Department of Environment and Conservation announced plans for the new playscape on Monday.

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. — Kids visiting Norris Dam State Park will soon be able to enjoy a new playscape that focuses on teaching them about the outdoors and helping them learn about the natural environment.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced plans for a new learning playscape at the state park on Monday. They said the feature would be available year-round and would help children connect with nature hands-on.

Work is expected to begin in 2023 at the site of the future park. The project was approved by the State Building Commission and will replace a swimming pool. TDEC said an announcement about the pool's closure was sent out in December 2021.

Tennessee State Parks held a public meeting to discuss ideas for recreation proposals. 

"Tennessee State Parks determined that investing funds into a desired and fiscally responsible outdoor recreation feature for use year-round is the best path to maximize the park’s benefit to the community and the investments made on behalf of taxpayers," they said in a press release.

The Norris Dam State Park is already more than 4,000 acres large with recreational boating, skiing and fishing opportunities that include a marina, a boat ramp, 19 historic cabins and ten deluxe cabins.

The department also announced several playscape projects at parks across Tennessee on Monday.

