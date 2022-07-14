Fire from the Norris Lake campground site destroys two campers

NORRIS, Tenn. — Two campers were destroyed and one damaged in a fire at the Lakeview Marina campground around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Sharps Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.
Sharps Chapel VFD Chief Chris Upton said the person in one of the campers woke up to a hissing sound in the kitchen and managed to get outside. The owners of the other two campers were not home.
The fire department believes an electrical malfunction with the fridge caused the fire. Upton said it could have been a bad situation, but they were able to eliminate the fire quickly.