Fire from the Norris Lake campground site destroys two campers

Sharps Chapel VFD Chief Chris Upton said the person in one of the campers woke up to a hissing sound in the kitchen and managed to get outside.

NORRIS, Tenn. — Two campers were destroyed and one damaged in a fire at the Lakeview Marina campground around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Sharps Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.

Sharps Chapel VFD Chief Chris Upton said the person in one of the campers woke up to a hissing sound in the kitchen and managed to get outside. The owners of the other two campers were not home.