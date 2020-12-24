'Norris Shines' invites community to celebrate Christmas in a safe way

“Norris Shines’ is a city-wide campaign that encourages the community to decorate their homes and yards for Christmas.

NORRIS, Tenn. — “Norris Shines” is inviting the community to celebrate Christmas in a safe way.

The event was created by the Norris Woman’s Club, the Norris Recreation Commission, and the Keep Norris Beautiful organization.

Norris and surrounding area residents are encouraged to drive by the decorated homes until December 26.