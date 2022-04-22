North Carolina teams help with emergency rescue of elderly hiker in Great Smoky Mountains

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Crews helped airlift an elderly hiker to safety after they said he said he started feeling severe chest pain while walking along the Appalachian Trail.
They said Michael Elmore, 74, from Newville, Alabama, started experiencing the pains north from Fontana Lake, in a backwoods area. At around 10:28 a.m. the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Emergency Communications Center was notified about it.
Emergency responders from the National Park Service, Graham County EMS, Swain County Search and Rescue as well as the North Carolina Forest Service started working on a rescue operation.
They took the hiker out from the backcountry and to an area where crews with a helicopter could hoist him out. Elmore was then brought to a landing zone and taken to a North Carolina hospital through Mountain Area Medical Airlift.