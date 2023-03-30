NC House gives $5 million in funding for wildlife safe passage infrastructure

The funding can help cover projects like overpasses, underpasses and fencing that prevent cars from crashing with wildlife.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina House of Representatives appropriated $5 million to build infrastructure meant to help prevent cars from crashing into wildlife on the road, according to a press release from the Safe Passage Fund Coalition.

The funding could help cover projects like overpasses, underpasses and fencing along roads and highways. One of the projects could include a project to build wildlife benches and cattle guards along I-4 near Harmon Den, near the Great Smoky Mountains, to deter animals from crossing the road.

According to the press release, fencing to funnel wildlife under the highway if they need to cross the road has not yet been installed. With the funding, SPFC said that they may soon be able to install the fencing.

“We are so grateful that the House has prioritized funding to reduce wildlife–vehicle collisions on Interstate 40 near the Smokies and elsewhere around North Carolina,” said Jeff Hunter, the Southern Appalachian director of the National Parks Conservation Association. “This is a win-win for wildlife and the motoring public. We encourage the Senate to appropriate $5 million in their budget to help leverage federal dollars to address this issue statewide.”