North Knox County — Despite the early morning rain, it was a nice, cool fall day to sip some cider at the Fall Apple Festival at Washington Presbyterian Church in Corryton.

The entire church pitched in to make the event's 41st year possible.

They used more than 5,000 pounds of apples to make apple butter and cider, and all the proceeds went to support missions.

This year's apple fest helped support non profits that bring medical care to people in need and the Wesley House Community Center.

Last year, the church raised more than $30,000.

