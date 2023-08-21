Rural Metro: Crews respond to house fire at home that had previously burned and was being torn down

Rural Metro said the fire was reported on E. Emory Rd. and the structure was in the process of being torn down after previously burning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews responded to a house fire in North Knox County on Monday at around 9:30 p.m. where they said a house that had previously burned down was on fire again.

They said the building was in the process of being torn down. They also said there was no power to the structure and no threat to any property around it.

The structure was located on E. Emory Rd. and Rural Metro said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

No injuries were reported in the house fire.