Rural Metro: Crews respond to house fire at home that had previously burned and was being torn down

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews responded to a house fire in North Knox County on Monday at around 9:30 p.m. where they said a house that had previously burned down was on fire again.
They said the building was in the process of being torn down. They also said there was no power to the structure and no threat to any property around it.
The structure was located on E. Emory Rd. and Rural Metro said the cause of the fire was under investigation.
No injuries were reported in the house fire.
Additional information, such as the cause of the fire, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.