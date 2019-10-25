POWELL, Tenn. — A fire completely engulfed a mobile home Thursday night, destroying the structure.

Rural Metro Fire personnel responded to the fire at 8623 Childress Road at 7:30 p.m., according to a press release an hour after the incident. Crews found a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Investigators said the mobile home was used as a storage building. While it was lost in the fire, crews protected a nearby house. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.