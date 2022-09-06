KPD: Two people injured after a woman drove into a North Knoxville bar after drinking at it

The Knoxville Police Department said a 32-year-old woman drove into the Pint House on Merchant Drive late Monday night, injuring two people.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a woman was charged after she backed into a sign at the front of a North Knoxville bar and then drove her car into the front of the building. Two people had non-life-threatening injuries because of the crash, according to police.

They said Stefanie Wilkes, 32, was drinking at The Pint House on Merchant Drive when she got into her car and crashed into the building at around 11:50 p.m. Both of the people who were injured said they were sitting at the bar at the time, according to authorities.

A police officer said they could smell alcohol on her as they walked her back to their cruiser. Wilkes' car was towed away from the bar.