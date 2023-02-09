North Knoxville community open house explores several projects

One of the projects that community members discussed was the new Public Safety Complex.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community members in North Knoxville met Thursday at the Fulton High School library to discuss several upcoming projects that would impact the area.

One of the biggest they discussed was the new Public Safety Complex, which will soon be home to the Knoxville Fire Department, the Knoxville Police Department, City Court, the Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency, the City Pension System office and the backup E-911 center. KFD started moving into the complex in January.

The complex is set to completely open by the end of 2023.

The community also got updates on projects like the Lincoln Memorial University Tower and Fulton High School's "Public Service Academy." They also discussed the First Creek Greenway and plans for the Christenberry Playground.

The city is also planning to upgrade Broadway's traffic light system, and create a new shared-use path extending First Creek Greenway from Cecil Avenue to near Woodland Avenue. They are also working to replace the Christenberry Community Center roof, which they said is decaying.

A sidewalk project on Atlantic Avenue is also ongoing, which will create new walkways for people in that North Knoxville neighborhood.