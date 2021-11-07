North Knoxville community searching for man who's been missing for more than a week

Brenden Hartlove was last seen walking away from the Agape Outreach Home in North Knoxville on 5403 Jacksboro Pike.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee community is searching for a man who disappeared on July 11.

According to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, Brenden Hartlove was last seen walking away from the Agape Outreach Home in North Knoxville on 5403 Jacksboro Pike.

The group said he takes several medications that he needs and also has autism. He was last seen wearing black dress shoes, black dress pants, and a dark colored dress shirt.

Anyone who sees Brenden is asked to called Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at this link.