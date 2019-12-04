Michelle Ivester says North Knoxville has been home for over two decades and over the years its had its own difficulties with crime.

"I did notice an uptake in community crime especially in our neighborhood and shootings, which had never really been happening before," she said.

On Thursday, Ivester and about 30 of her neighbors met to discuss what the next chapter looks like for the North Knoxville community.

"I spoke to some city officials, and they all said let's go forward because people still have questions," she said.

The most recent concern is The Vibe Club nightclub shooting, where a young woman in her car across the street died from a stray bullet back in March.

After several calls to action, a petition, and a hearing -- the owner agreed to close it. Ivester said that brings relief.

"We would also like to celebrate the fact that the communities have come together to help keep our neighborhoods safe," Ivester said.

But she and others stressed the need to keep safety as a number one priority. According LexisNexis' online community crime map, since January 1 there have been 69 thefts, 29 aggravated assaults and five homicides in the North Knoxville area.

Ivester said that doesn't mean it isn't a safe place to live, because crime can happen to anyone, anywhere

"Just like crime is prevalent everywhere, Oakwood-Lincoln Park is a very safe and secure neighborhood," she said.

As for the future of North Knoxville, she said she is proud of what they've done and there's hope for what happens next.

"We're showing support for each other and showing how communities can provide positive changes," Ivester said.