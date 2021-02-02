North Knoxville rejoices as Taco Bell reopens

The popular Broadway restaurant was torn down in early May. Readers reported it re-opened on Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Our long neighborhood nightmare is over.

More than four months after the Taco Bell in the Broadway Shopping Center was torn down, word this week that the fast food favorite has reopened.

The news led to rejoicing on the 3,600-strong Friends of the "Fellini" (North Knox) Kroger Facebook page. The Broadway grocery store is a landmark in the area known for its history and its colorful clientele.

"I will have to drive down there now to confirm that Taco Bell has risen from the ashes like the legendary phoenix," wrote Jay Winters.

It appears that the chain restaurant has not only been resurrected, but also upgraded with a new, modern design.

In early May, Knoxville planning and inspections officials said the tear-down had been in the works for awhile and a new Taco Bell would soon take the old one's place.

But that reassurance did not stop some concerned North Knoxvillians who voiced fear their favorite stop for late-night, drive-thru relief was gone.