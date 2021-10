Little girl was found alone on Breda Drive near Bruhin Road.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: A guardian has been located. The Knoxville Police Department thanks everyone for helping to spread the word.

The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they found a young girl wandering alone on Breda Drive near Bruhin Road this afternoon.

KPD says that the child is safe, but it is unknown who her guardians are or where she lives.