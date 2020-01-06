KPD: One hospitalized after North Knoxville shooting

Upon arrival on Schubert Road, officers said they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the left arm that is not believed to be life-threatening.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, June 1 at around 1:30 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the 5000 block of Schubert Road on the report that a male had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the left arm that is not believed to be life-threatening.

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center, according to officials.

Officers said the suspect vehicle was possibly a white SUV.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene to begin their investigation, which is ongoing. There has not been an arrest made at this time, according to KPD.