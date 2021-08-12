Northshore Drive resurfacing to start Monday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Motorists who drive busy Northshore Drive should prepare for nighttime lane closures starting next week.
Road resurfacing will begin Monday night, Aug. 16. There'll be nightly lane closures starting 7 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m. the next morning, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The work will be 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 10 p.m.-8 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, according to TDOT.
"There will be no lane closures on Sunday evenings. All work is expected to be complete by the end of the month," according to a TDOT release.
Weather, as always, could impact resurfacing work.
Northshore is a heavily traveled east-west artery in West Knoxville and West Knox County. Dozens of subdivisions use it to get elsewhere in the county.
It's also narrow and winding in parts.
TDOT asks all motorists to be aware of the work and use caution when workers are present.