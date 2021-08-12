Northshore Drive resurfacing to start Monday night

The work is expected to wrap up by the end of the month, according to TDOT.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Motorists who drive busy Northshore Drive should prepare for nighttime lane closures starting next week.

Road resurfacing will begin Monday night, Aug. 16. There'll be nightly lane closures starting 7 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m. the next morning, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The work will be 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 10 p.m.-8 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, according to TDOT.

"There will be no lane closures on Sunday evenings. All work is expected to be complete by the end of the month," according to a TDOT release.

Weather, as always, could impact resurfacing work.

Northshore is a heavily traveled east-west artery in West Knoxville and West Knox County. Dozens of subdivisions use it to get elsewhere in the county.

It's also narrow and winding in parts.