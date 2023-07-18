Crews work to repair sinkhole that opened up at the Northshore Kroger

Kroger said the sinkhole opened up after a fire main broke and damaged the pavement. They believe it may be 16 feet deep.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A sinkhole opens up at the Kroger on 9501 S Northshore Dr. causing damage to the pavement.

The store will remain open but fresh produce departments will be closed. The area is coned off to avoid anyone from driving through it and one entrance is closed.

A spokesperson from Kroger says a fire main broke late last night causing the store to shut its water off around 2 a.m. Tuesday, morning.

Kroger maintenance say the sinkhole could be up to 16 feet deep.