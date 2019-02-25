KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Flooding has left people living in the Northshore Hills neighborhood stranded on both sides.

The neighborhood sits off South Northshore Drive, which suffered immense flooding from the weekend rainfall.

Even as Monday brought more sunshine, water continues to block the single entry road to the point where no vehicles can come or go.

Firefighters working with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were on site Monday to make assessments ahead of TEMA's arrival. They believe it will take days for the water to recede.

A spillway is in the area, but they believe mud, dirt and other debris is blocking it up. TEMA might be able to unclog it, but most likely they will have to wait for it to dry up naturally.

On Saturday, the immense amount of rain caused members of the Grace Seventh-Day Adventist Church to abandon their cars in the parking lot. A neighbor on nearby Grenada Boulevard let people walk through his yard to meet someone to pick them up. He is the only house without a fence that can allow people to pass through.

A USPS worker said they are holding mail for the neighborhood at this time.

Neighbors are making the most of the mess, letting kids splash and playing in their rain boots. They even held a block party at the entrance.