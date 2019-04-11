There are more deer-related crashed in November than any other month of the year, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Why?

Because it's deer mating and hunting season, so they're not only on the move, they may be more likely to run out into traffic.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Tennessee Highway Patrol suggest the following tips to prevent an incident:

When you see deer cross the road, expect more to follow. Many times, the second or third deer crossing becomes the one that motorists hit

Be attentive and drive defensively constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk

Do not swerve to avoid contact with deer. This could cause the vehicle to flip or veer into oncoming traffic causing a serious crash. Swerving can also confuse the deer as to where to run

When you spot a deer, slow down immediately, proceed slowly when passing

If you do collide with a deer, never approach the animal. They are powerful and can cause bodily harm to a human.

Report any deer collision, even if the damage is minor.

If an incident does occur call move your vehicle as far off the road as possible and dial *THP (*847)