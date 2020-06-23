NPS: Michigan man dead after motorcycle crash in Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead Monday evening after a motorcycle crash on Newfound Gap Road Monday evening, at around 5:11 p.m.
Authorities said that Phillip Rath, 69, from Michigan, was riding a motorcycle northbound when he hit a Honda Odyssey that was driving south near Chimney Tops Trailhead. The crash happened around 9 miles south of Gatlinburg, officials said.
Rath was unresponsive and authorities pronounced him dead at around 6:13 p.m., according to a release from officials.
Gatlinburg Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded and took Rath to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, according to a release from authorities. Nobody else was injured, and authorities said no other details were available.