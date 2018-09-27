A search for a missing hiker is underway in the Clingmans Dome area, according to National Park Service spokesperson Julena Campbell.

Details were limited but Campbell said staff is working on a missing persons flyer and will be sending out more information soon.

NPS said a name won't be released until family members are notified.

Clingmans Dome is a mountain in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee and North Carolina, in the southeastern United States.

This is a developing story. 10News will update it as more information becomes available.

