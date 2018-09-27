A search for a missing hiker 53-year-old hiker from Cleves, Ohio is underway in the Clingmans Dome area, according to National Park Service spokesperson Julena Campbell.

Mitzie Sue "Susan" Clements was hiking with her daughter on the Forney Ridge Trail, near Andrews Bald when the two separated on Tuesday, Sept. 25, according to a release from NPS. She was last seen around 5 p.m. about a quarter mile from Andrews Bald.

Andrews Bald is a mountain in the Great Smoky Mountains. It's known as the highest grassy bald in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and is one of two grassy balds maintained in the range by the park service.

Park officials said they were alerted that Clements was missing on Tuesday evening and begin to search the area with no success.

Additional personnel were called in and officials expanded the search area on Wednesday.

Searchers spent Wednesday night on the Appalachian Trail attempting to locate Clements and interview any hikers in the area.

About 40 trained members of the park's Search and Rescue Team were searching Thursday morning.

According to NPS, Clements is a white female with light brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5’6” tall and weighs 125 pounds. She is wearing a green zip-up sweater, black workout pants over black leggings, a clear rain poncho, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who saw Clements on Tuesday afternoon or since then is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch through one of the following methods: call or 1-888-653-0009, nps.gov/isb and click “submit a tip,” email nps_isb@nps.gov, or via a message on Facebook at “InvestigativeServicesNPS”, or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS.

This is a developing story. 10News will update it as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WBIR