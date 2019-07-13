OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary crash report after a man died in an ultralight plane crash off Smith Road near the Oliver Springs Airport earlier this month.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Patrick Lucas, 45, of Morristown died from his injuries after his Quicksilver MX II plane crashed the evening of July 13.

The crash happened about 100 yards from the Oliver Springs Airport around 5:20 p.m. that Saturday. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, they were notified of the crash around 7:30 p.m.

According to the NTSB, the victim was a non-certified pilot flying an experimental, amateur-built two-seater aircraft that he had bought several weeks before the crash.

A witness told investigators he believed the man had flown the aircraft maybe "once of twice" before the crash.He also said he was surprised the pilot chose that time to fly because the air was becoming unstable and breezy. Winds at the Oak Ridge Airport four miles east of the crash were observed to be 4 knots at the time.

The NTSB said it reviewed mobile video at the site dated July 7, 2019 that showed two people taxiing the accident aircraft toward the camera. Investigators said a person in the right seat was asked 'What do you think about that?" and the other responded "It still... pulls hard to the right."

A person who witnessed the crash told investigators he saw the plane 'crab into the wind' after takeoff. He said the plane's wings were rocking as it started turning right toward the trees bordering the east side of the airport, and then heard it crash after it turned left and descended out of view.

The NTSB said it appeared the aircraft hit the ground nose-down. The wreckage was compact, found about 800 feet northeast of the runway on flat, grassy terrain.

The experimental plane was issued a special airworthiness certificate by the FAA on May 11,1983 in the experimental, amateur-built category.