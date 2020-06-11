Nuclear Regulatory Commission fines TVA more than $900,000 and cites three people

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued notices of violation and three penalties totaling $903,471 to TVA for a 2015 incident at the Watts Bar Nuclear Power Plant.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is facing fines from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for an incident at the Watts Bar Nuclear Power Plant in November 2015.

The NRC said it issued notices of violations and three civil penalties totaling $903,471 on Friday. They also issued violations to two managers and a plant operator for their roles in the 2015 incident.

They said that the events occurred during and after the startup of Watts Bar Unit 1, following a maintenance outage. During the startup, they said operators did not follow plant procedures and did not document their actions in the control room log.

The NRC also said that shift managers did not review the logs to ensure their accuracy.

Officials said they conducted several inspections, interviews and enforcement conferences over more than four years. They identified five TVA violations associated with procedures and incomplete or inaccurate information, according to a release from the NRC.