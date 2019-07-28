KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — For most of her life, Janice Williams has lived on a farm.

As a child, she would change into jeans after school to help her family with farm work. She later married a farmer, and the rest is history.

"We celebrated our 50th anniversary two months ago," Williams said. These days, she helps run the River View Family Farm.

According to the United States Census of Agriculture, she is among the 1.2 million female farmers changing the face of the industry.

The census reported a nearly 27-percent increase in the number of female farmers from 2012 to 2017. Meanwhile, it said the number of male farmers decreased by almost 2-percent.

"I think [women] are stepping up to the plate," Williams said. While her husband is still the boss, she and her daughter Rachel Samulski play critical roles.

Samulski runs the "agritourism" initiatives on the family farm, including weddings, farm-to-table dinners, graduation parties and festivals.

"She's bringing the public and we want the public to know, to see and appreciate," Williams said beaming with pride. "She's done wonderful things."

Samulski said she is excited that women are taking stronger roles in the agriculture industry.

"Sometimes people think farmers are all men, but that's not necessarily true," Samulski said. "You have a lot of women that if they're not on the front lines, they're right there behind and helping shepherd things along.

Her mother agrees, but said women have played a critical role in the industry all along.

"I think it's been husband/wife combination teams, which is what we still are," she said. "My husband is still the boss, but we can support and sometimes supporting staff can have a lot to do with it."