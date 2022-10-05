Nurses Appreciation Week celebrates the work and sacrifices of nurses across the U.S.

The week started on May 6 with National Nurses Day and ends on May 12.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — National Nurses Appreciation Week lasts for most of the week, ending on May 12. It's a week to celebrate the work and sacrifices made by some of the most important people in the healthcare industry.

They are the ones that help people stay healthy, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses faced extraordinary challenges that few would have ever dreamed of. Many persevered though, and several Tennessee hospitals shared their appreciation on social media.

The Tennessee Department of Health also shared its appreciation of the nurses who support hospitals across the state. They said they would highlight National Nurses Week through social media, posting about all the tasks nurses do tirelessly.

Those tasks include nutrition education, breastfeeding support, back-to-school vaccine events, STI testing, family planning services and even some early childhood development services.

From WBIR, thank you to all the nurses across East Tennessee who step up every day to help their community!