JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A young woman who was supposed to graduate from nursing school next week is still in the hospital, following a head-on car crash in Carter County.

The crash happened on April 4th. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a man driving a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was going south on Highway 361 in Carter County near Hubbard Road. The pickup crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Honda Accord driven by 25-year-old Brenna Jones.

Officials say both drivers had to be extracted from their vehicles and flown to the hospital.

Jones has been in the hospital since the crash recovering from a broken leg and several other serious injuries.

She's been in nursing school at Tennessee College of Applied Technology for the past year and was set to graduate at the end of April.

"I was devastated after my accident because I thought I wouldn't get to graduate," said Jones.

Her classmates and instructors knew how much the ceremony meant to Jones, so decided to bring the graduation to the hospital.

On Monday, Jones' graduating class went to Johnson City Medical Center and surprised her with a pinning ceremony. She received her LPN pin from her mother, who is also an LPN.

"She's been so strong and has had a positive attitude," said Tawnya Murwin, Jones' mother.

As an extra special surprise, the first responders who pulled Jones from her car the day of the accident also came to the ceremony to congratulate her.

"It meant the world to us when Brenna's mom called us and said she wanted us to be here. It meant more than anything to us because now we get to follow her through her steps of recovery" said Hampton Fire Department's assistant fire chief Scottie Wilson.

Jones still has a long way to recovery and will have to learn how to walk again when her leg is healed.

Her classmate have started a GoFundMe page to help her with medical expenses. You can donate to the cause by clicking here.