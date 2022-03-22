ACSO: Shooting in Rocky Top under investigation

The owner of Nelson's Concrete Plant stated a man was inside one of his buildings and charged him multiple times, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. — A man is stable condition after a shooting at a concrete company in Rocky Top on Monday.

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office were called to Nelson's Concrete Plant around 6:25 p.m. for suspicious activity, according to ACSO.

When Deputy Stephen Carroll arrived, he located an individual matching the description given by the caller. The person was identified as 37-year-old James Ivey of Rocky Top, ACSO said.

Ivey was arrested for two outstanding warrants and has a $10,000 bond, according to ACSO.

Shortly after Ivey's arrest, dispatch received a call for shots fired at Nelson's Concrete Plant, ACSO said.

Deputies responded to the scene where the plant owner was present. The owner stated a man was inside one of his buildings and charged him multiple times, according to ACSO.

The owner told officials he fired his weapon towards the suspect but was unsure if he had hit him after the man left the plant, ACSO said.

Weasel, a ACSO K-9, was deployed and quickly located the man, according to ACSO.

The man has been identified as Jeremy Strong. Strong was lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds. Strong was transported to the UT Medical Center via Lifestar and remains in stable condition, ACSO said.