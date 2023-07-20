Anderson County EMS headquarters hit by lightning strike

Officials say crews are working to bring communication and operating systems back online as quickly as possible.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anderson County's Emergency Medical Service headquarters was hit by a lightning strike Thursday, according to officials.

The morning storms "impacted some isolated local government operations" in the county, officials said.

According to officials, crews are working to bring communication and operating systems back online as quickly as possible. The public is asked to remain patient if they have difficulty contacting the county.