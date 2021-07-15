Anderson County Fair is back for "Best Six Days of Summer" in Clinton

The Anderson County Fair took 2020 off for the pandemic, but is back at the fairgrounds until July 17.

CLINTON, Tenn. — The theme of the Anderson County Fair for 2021 is "The Best Six Days of Summer" and is packed full of events, competitions and fun.

The fair took a year off in 2020 during the pandemic, but decided to make a return in 2021 to continue celebrating the community.

There's a variety of vendors and food options available, including funnel cakes, fried Oreos, corndogs and ice cold lemonade.

Carnival rides line the walkways with tickets available to anyone who wants to have a spin on any of the attractions, like the Ferris Wheel, merry go 'round or swings.

There are exhibit displays, where people in the community can show off their paintings, photographs, quilts and crafts.

The fair had its Fairest of the Fair pageant competitions earlier in the week. On Thursday, admission is free for kids 15 and under.

For the remaining dates of the fair, gates open at 5.

Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo is open until the fair closes down for the night.

The amusement rides open up at 6 where you can pay one price for rides.

At 7, the Tractor Parade of Power starts and multiple artists take the stage to perform at 7 and 8.

Across East Tennessee, more fairs are back after the pandemic too.