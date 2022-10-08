'You don't find much better than Lucas' | ACSO asking for prayers after two deputies hit by vehicle

Reserve Deputies Lucas and Nicole Shoffner were both injured but Lucas sustained very serious head injuries, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for prayers after two reserve deputies were struck by a vehicle while off-duty, according to a Facebook post.

Reserve Deputies Lucas and Nicole Shoffner both suffered injuries, but Lucas took the brunt of the vehicle, the ACSO said.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said that the couple was attempting to repair a dirt bike alongside a roadway when they were struck by a full-size truck.

Lucas sustained very serious head injuries and is in the Transplant Intensive Care Unit at the UT Medical Center. He is currently "fighting for his life," according to the ACSO.

The LCSO said Lucas is in a medically induced coma.

"[Lucas] is an incredible young man who has devoted his entire career to serving his country and community," the ACSO said in its post. "You don't find much better than Lucas."

"Deputy Shoffner has participated in several region-wide community events alongside our Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Family and is loved by many of us," LCSO said in its post. "Lucas, everyone at LCSO is pulling for you!"

If you would like to donate, there is a GoFundMe page that is accepting donations for the Shoffners.