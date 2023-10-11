TWRA asking for information regarding bull elk poached in Anderson County

Rewards are available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the poacher, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking information related to a bull elk that was illegally killed in Anderson County on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The carcass was located with what appeared to be a bolt wound, the TWRA said.

The elk head was taken into custody by officers as evidence and the carcass was taken in for processing to support the Hunters for the Hungry program. Processing was donated by the Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association (CORA), according to the TWRA.

“Poaching is a serious offense in Tennessee,” TWRA Officer Caleb Hardwick said. “The TWRA has been working diligently since 2000 to restore the elk population to a huntable size. Poaching is not only illegal, but it threatens restoration efforts that ensure Tennesseans have the opportunity to legally hunt these animals.”

$3,000 in reward funding donated by CORA, The Tennessee Wildlife Federation and the National Wild Turkey Federation Pine Mountain Longbeards Chapter to support the investigation.