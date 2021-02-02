Billboard honors Oak Ridge's Manhattan Project heroes

The author of "Ignored Heroes", Richard Cook, put the billboard up and said he wishes he could do more to honor veterans.

SOLWAY, Tenn. — A billboard in Solway is honoring Oak Ridge heroes.

You can see the sign off of River Drive as you go into Knoxville from Oak Ridge.

It's Honoring Hugh Barnett, a veteran who turns 105 on Aug.14.

The author of "Ignored Heroes", Richard Cook, put the billboard up and said he wishes he could do more to honor veterans.

"If someone drives by heading into Knoxville and just for a split second they go, 'yeah, we need to thank these people,' that's all I want to get out of it, that's it," Cook said.