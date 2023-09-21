x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Oak Ridge Anderson

New fire station opens in Briceville after multiple delays

Plans for a new fire station in Briceville started in 2019. However, the pandemic, market disruptions, supply chain issues and funding gaps slowed construction.
Credit: BFD

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new fire station for the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department has opened. 

Plans for a new fire station in Briceville started in 2019. However, the pandemic, market disruptions, supply chain issues and funding gaps slowed construction. 

Lt. Governor Randy McNally, who was previously a fire department volunteer, was in attendance during the station's ribbon-cutting. 

“I know the dedication it takes to be a volunteer, to put yourself in harm’s way in service to others. That takes a lot of heart, and this community has a lot of heart,” McNally said. 

Briceville VFD Chief Jamie Brewster said the fire department is planning to host a lunchtime open house in the near future. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man to spend 37 years in prison for murder

Before You Leave, Check This Out