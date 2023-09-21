New fire station opens in Briceville after multiple delays

Plans for a new fire station in Briceville started in 2019. However, the pandemic, market disruptions, supply chain issues and funding gaps slowed construction.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new fire station for the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department has opened.

Plans for a new fire station in Briceville started in 2019. However, the pandemic, market disruptions, supply chain issues and funding gaps slowed construction.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally, who was previously a fire department volunteer, was in attendance during the station's ribbon-cutting.

“I know the dedication it takes to be a volunteer, to put yourself in harm’s way in service to others. That takes a lot of heart, and this community has a lot of heart,” McNally said.