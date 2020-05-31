City of Oak Ridge summer camp to continue with adjustments

While they have lowered the number of allowed entrants into this summer's camp, there are still spots remaining for both Oak Ridge and non-Oak Ridge residents.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The City of Oak Ridge has held an annual summer camp for nearly three decades.

While many local camps are keeping their doors shut this summer, the city's camp has adjusted in an attempt to give families the summer experience that they look forward to each and every year.

Matt Reedy, recreation manager of centers, camps and programs knows that while canceling the camp was an option, he wanted to see it go on.

"We strongly believe that play and social interaction is important in the development of a child. We also think it's important in mental health for families too, for moms and dads who may be working from home but need a little bit of a break," Reedy said.

The camp will be held at the city's nearly 30,000 square foot civic center facility. The facility will remain closed to the public while the camp is being held.