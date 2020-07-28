City of Oak Ridge wraps up successful summer camp

From provided masks to hand sanitizing stations, the staff took extra precautions to provide a safe and enjoyable summer experience.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The City of Oak Ridge's annual summer camp wrapped up last week.

While many other local camps canceled this summer, Oak Ridge decided to carry on with a modified camp for 2020.

While many things looked different, the camp made it through a successful summer season. From provided masks to hand sanitizing stations, the staff took extra precautions to provide a safe and enjoyable summer experience.

"This year one of the biggest challenges has just been doing rotations all the time and just giving these kids the best summer camp that they could have," said camp coordinator Holly Gray.

Gray, in her third year with the camp, helped lead an effort to enforce mask wearing for both staff and campers.

The camp's age range was 6-12, and according to Gray, the younger kids were the most diligent when it came to following mask rules.

"They knew they needed to do it, and I think they were afraid of disappointing their counselor or parent or coordinator," Gray said.