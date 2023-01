Isaiah Micah Fontana died at the Anderson County Jail, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said.

Isaiah Micah Fontana, a 19-year-old, died at the jail on Thursday, Jan. 12, according to the TBI.

The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death.