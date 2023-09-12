ACSO: One person dead after shooting in Heiskell

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Moores Gap Road on Tuesday, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are investigating after one a woman died in a shooting in Heiskell on Tuesday, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Moores Gap Road, ACSO said.

It is unclear who was killed in the shooting or what exactly happened, but ACSO says the "tragic incident" is currently under investigation.

ACSO Chief Deputy Brian Galloway said the suspect in the shooting is a male.

FATAL SHOOTING INVESTIGATION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Anderson County Sheriff's Office Investigates Fatal Shooting in... Posted by Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

"The primary focus remains on ensuring the safety and security of the community while diligently working to determine the events that led to this unfortunate incident," according to ACSO.

Officials are encouraging the community to cooperate with law enforcement and report any relevant information that can help in the investigation, ACSO said.