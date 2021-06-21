New garbage bins arriving at Oak Ridge homes

Residents will need to bring the garbage bins to the curb starting in July.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — In an attempt to reduce the amount of litter in Oak Ridge, residents will receive new trash bins today.

The new, 95-gallon trash bins will eliminate the need for residents to purchase their own.

The trash bins will have to be brought to the curb for collection. Starting in July, the bins will be collected once a week.

The bins must be placed curbside the night before, or prior to 7 a.m. on the scheduled day of collection.

Waste Connections and the City of Oak Ridge are asking for residents to place carts at least five feet away from any other objects and make sure that the bin handle is facing towards your house.

Recycling will be available for curbside collection as well. However, glass will no longer be accepted with recyclables.

Recycling is not mandatory but if you are a resident in Oak Ridge wanting a recycling bin, you can request one from the City of Oak Ridge.