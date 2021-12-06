Oak Ridge High School on level three lockdown due to shooting threat on social media

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge High School is currently on a level three lockdown due to a shooting threat made on social media, according to the City of Oak Ridge.
The Oak Ridge Police Department is currently on the scene investigating, the City said.
A level three lockdown is called when a situation inside or outside the building may have an impact on a school. Currently, all students have returned to their classrooms, all outside doors and classroom doors are locked and none one is permitted to enter or exit the building, the City said.
This situation is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.