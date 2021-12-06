Oak Ridge High School on level three lockdown due to shooting threat on social media

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge High School is currently on a level three lockdown due to a shooting threat made on social media, according to the City of Oak Ridge.

A level three lockdown is called when a situation inside or outside the building may have an impact on a school. Currently, all students have returned to their classrooms, all outside doors and classroom doors are locked and none one is permitted to enter or exit the building, the City said.