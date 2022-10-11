Oak Ridge issues burn ban until further notice

Officials said the burn ban is due to the current weather conditions, strong winds and dry conditions in our region.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge Fire Chief Travis Solomon has issued a burn ban effective immediately, according to a release from the city.

Officials said the burn ban is due to the current weather conditions, strong winds and dry conditions in our region. No burn permits will be issued until further notice.

Outdoor burning without a permit is banned by city ordinance, according to the release.