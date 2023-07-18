Oak Ridge to host third annual Back to School Fair with free meal and school supplies

Parents will be provided with information on the new school curriculum, tutoring resources and family resources.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge-Anderson County branch of the NAACP will host a Back-to-School Fair for students and families on Saturday.

The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Scarboro Community Center Gymnasium located at 148 Carver Avenue.



Parents will be provided with information on the new school curriculum, tutoring resources and family resources.

They will have an opportunity to go to booths and discuss opportunities with school staff and administrators, according to organizers.

Free Clinic sponsors the events and will provide back-to-school physicals.

A free hotdog meal, school supplies and free giveaways will be provided. The first 10 parents with children will receive a gift card.