OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — We'll take East Tennessee for 500, Alex!

Oak Ridge history teacher Beth Kitts will appear on Jeopardy! on Friday, Oct. 4.

She joins several other East Tennesseans who have tested their trivia knowledge on the show.

April 2019: Knoxville Jeopardy! champion shares her insider tips

October 2017: East Tennessee woman knocks off Jeopardy! reigning champ

April 2017: Knoxville man returns for 2nd day on Jeopardy

April 2017: UT PhD candidate wins on Jeopardy

January 2016: ET man raises 'Jeopardy' winnings to $58K

