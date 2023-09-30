ORPD: Clinton man dies after single-car wreck

The wreck happened around 11:22 p.m. on South Illinois Avenue at Scarboro Road, according to the Oak Ridge Police Department.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 36-year-old man died after a single-car wreck in Anderson County Friday night, according to the Oak Ridge Police Department.

Around 11:20 p.m., Luis Enrique Gomez Trinidad was traveling southbound on South Illinois Avenue at Scarboro Road when his car left the roadway and struck two utility poles and a tree. His car then rolled down an embankment south of the intersection, ORPD said.

Trinidad died at the scene. No other passengers were in the car, according to ORPD.

The Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department and Anderson County Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene. The Oak Ridge Public Works Department also responded to assist with scene cleanup.