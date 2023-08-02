Your opinion is wanted for the future of the Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — In order to help develop potential plans for the future of the outdoor pool, the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department is collecting feedback from residents.

“As we address the pool's structure, update the equipment, and bring the pool up to current codes, we have an opportunity to explore new recreational offerings at the pool,” said Recreation and Parks Special Projects Coordinator Seth Rodgers. “One option would be to leave the pool essentially as-is, with only updates that are needed to bring it into current code compliance; other options include new equipment and changes to the layout of the pool.”